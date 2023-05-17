181 trainers flagged off to support PDM Information System Training

A year ago, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance embarked on the development of the Parish-Based Management Information System under pillar 6 of the Parish Development Model. This involved validating information about the beneficiaries, evaluating the livelihood and standards of living of people and tracking the progress and performance of the different pillars to report the real-time implementation of the program. Today, Dr Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT flagged off 181 trainers to help train local government officials on the use of the Parish Development Model Information System.