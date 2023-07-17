15 people die after taxi collides with lorry

The police in Kagadi is investigating a traffic accident there in which 15 people perished when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a lorry. According to the national traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura, the force is looking into reports that the crash occurred after the lorry's brakes failed. Our correspondent has been to the Kagadi Hospital mortuary, where relatives and friends have gathered to collect the remains of their relatives.