14trillion shs of borrowed money is stuck on Finance ministry accounts

Legislators on parliament's public accounts committee have been questioning finance ministry officials why 14 trillion shillings in loans is stuck on their accounts, yet the funds were supposed to finance roads. The country is now servicing this loan. In the financial year 2022/2023 government paid 112 billion shillings in commitment fees for the money that is yet to be used. The matter was revealed in the auditor general’s report prompting MPs to raise many questions on the matter.