14 arrested on terrorism charges, pre-trial adjourned to February 2024

Eron Nanfuka, Sharon Nakitende, Annet Nakato Nakibirango, Zam Naiga, and Shamirah Naddamba, along with 14 men, whose names are still on the case file, were arrested to face charges of Terrorism and Belonging to a Terrorist Organization. In September, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) submitted evidence against the accused in court, serving it to the defense lawyer. The court has adjourned the pre-trial proceedings for the 14 suspects to February 14, 2024. The judge issued a Production Warrant, instructing Luzira Women's Prisons Authorities to produce the five absent women on that date for their official release from custody. The incidents in November 2021 resulted in three deaths and 33 injuries.