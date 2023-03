13 years after landslide, Bududa residents till the land for survival

13 years ago, Nametsi parish in Budensi sub county Bududa district suffered a tragedy. More than 300 people were killed in a landslide. Today, the area that had been covered by the soil has been turned into flourishing gardens of onions, bananas and cabbage. The locals have reclaimed the land and swear by its fertility. They are not willing to leave the area in spite of the dangers of another disaster.