13 PLE students in Lango prepare for exams next week

Some thirteen adult candidates in Lira city will on Wednesday join thousands of candidates across the country, to to sit for the primary leaving examination which will start on Tuesday this week. One of these candidates is a 24-year-old South Sudanese citizen, who has since settled in Lira City East. The mother of two told NTV that she is hopeful of passing the examinations and pursuing further studies.