13 Aspirants express interest in the coming Oyam North By-Election

Political temperatures in Oyam North Constituency have started to rise in anticipation of July 6 2023 by-elections to replace former MP and Minister Charles Okello Engola, who was shot dead last month. Three political parties UPC, NUP and FDC have selected their flag bearers for the electoral race. However, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is yet to announce its flag bearers, with 10 aspirants, including Sam Engola Junior, the minister's son, jostling for the coveted flag, ahead of a roadmap from the party's secretariat. The Electoral Commission has set the nomination date for the poll at June 19 at the Oyam District Registrar's Office, where the candidates are expected to officially declare their participation in the poll.