12 Arrested for ‘stealing’ shs 6.5bn from Stanbic bank

Twelve (12) suspects have been arrested and nine (9) of these are expected to appear before the anti-corruption court in Kololo. Those in detention are wanted for a series of computer system intrusions, which gave them unauthorized access to a client’s account as well as transfers of funds amounting to 1.8m USD into other bank accounts. The suspects include Stanbic bank managers of two branches. The bank accounts were solely established to receive stolen funds.