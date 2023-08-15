11 jailed NUP supporters advised to petition High Court

Nabweru Court Chief Magistrate Sarah Namusobya Mutebi has advised the jailed 11 National Unity Platform Supporters to Petition the High Court or Constitutional Court to address what they term as violated rights. Namusobya made the conclusion while dismissing the submission of their lawyer Shamim Malende who questioned their continued detention.Malende told court that the actions of the Director of the Public Prosecutions and Police to arrest and detain her clients and arraigning them in court before carrying out investigations.On the request of prosecution, Magistrate Namusobya remanded the suspects until August 29 because investigations into the case are incomplete. He says since their case can only be tried by the High Court, the are free to apply for bail in that higher court.