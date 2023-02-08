100 families face eviction from Bulambuli land

100 families from the districts of Bulambuli and Sironko could be evicted from the land on which they are living following directives from the Resident District Commissioner Stanley Buyole. The RDC says the land, measuring 2,800 acres in Bunambutye sub-county resettlement site, was initially bought for survivors of the Elgon region landslides. The land was bought by the office of the prime minister but has been occupied by people who are not known to the office. They have been given a week to leave or be forced out.