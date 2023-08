1 student dead, over 100 injured after lorry overturns in Manafwa accident

A sixteen year old pupil has died and one hundred and seventeen others injured after a lorry on which they were travelling overturned on Manafwa- Mbale Road. Police blamed the accident on speeding. The injured pupils of Nakhupa Primary School are receiving medication at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. The driver of the lorry is reportedly on the run.