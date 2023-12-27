1,900 venues designated for fireworks displays

The police force has issued guidelines that are expected to be followed by members of the public at various venues cleared to display fireworks during the ushering in of the new year on the night of December 31. Police say eight licensed companies have been contracted to supply fireworks. The companies have been asked to ensure that they have at least 10 fire extinguishers at every location. They are also not expected to allow spectators in display areas, to prohibit smoking, and lighting fires, among other guidelines. A total of 1,907 venues have been designated to have fireworks displays around the country. This information was conveyed during a police media briefing at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.