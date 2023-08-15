World Bank Loans: Minister Oryem hints at ill-will to freeze loans to Uganda

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Okello Oryem, says he believes there is a group of people pulling the strings at the World Bank Group to freeze Uganda's future loan applications to execute various development projects and programs. Last week, the World Bank announced that it would be considering Uganda's loan applications because of the anti Homosexuality law that was passed recently. The global lender said the law contradicts its values.