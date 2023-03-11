Works Minister Katumba lauds boda bodas on new skills

Works and Transport minister General Katumba Wamala has commended the private sector for joining the government’s campaign to improve road safety in the country. He was particularly pleased with the Uganda Red Cross Society and insurance company Prudential Uganda that joined hands to train over 4,000 boda boda riders within the Greater Kampala Area on road safety aspects, as part of efforts to counter the country’s high road carnage. The trained boda-boda riders were also trained in emergency response to enable them to render first aid to victims of road traffic emergencies.