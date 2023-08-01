Women with disabilities face barriers in justice, government programs - Report finds

Despite years of affirmative action to support people living with disabilities to access justice, the majority of them especially women and girls have limited or no access to justice. The latest report by the Federation of Uganda Women Lawyers shows that about 13 percent of women and girls with disabilities are excluded from various government development programs. The report was released during a national dialogue on disabilities. Hajjat Safia Nalule Jjuuko, the chairperson Equal Opportunities Commission asked parents to stop isolating their disabled children because the practice affects their upbringing and well-being.