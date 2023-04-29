Women MPs want public order management act amended

The chairperson of the Uganda Women's Parliamentary Association Sarah Opendi has vowed to table a private members bill in Parliament to amend the public order and management act to provide space for every elected leader to mobilize and meet his or her constituents. This follows concerns that the police are obsessed with violently curtailing civil and political liberties, at great expense to the political situation in the country. Her call came as she participated in women's day celebrations for Mbarara city.