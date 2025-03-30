Women leaders urged to prioritize wealth creation

Citizens who hail from Mbale District have been advised to engage in coffee growing, a productive cash crop that will go a long way in addressing poverty challenges in this jurisdiction. This call was made by the Woman MP for Mbale District, Miriam Mukhaye, during the Women's day celebrations in Mbale district. According to the legislator, the Bugisu sub-region is blessed with very fertile land that is suitable for coffee growing and she implored the residents in the Bugisu sub-region to utilize this opportunity to transform their livelihoods.