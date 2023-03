Woman who cut husband's genitals charged with murder

The Police in Kampala have preferred charges of murder against a woman suspected of cutting off her husband's genitals on Sunday, leading to his death. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says the couple has been involved in domestic wrangles in the past. Our reporter DANIEL KIBET who has been following this case keenly, reveals that the woman could appear in court by Friday.