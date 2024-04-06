Well wishers set up UGX 150m support for blind learners

There is increased hope among visually impaired learners at Gulu High School in Gulu City, after the school, which is home to 45 blind learners, received 10 specialized computers, worth over 150 million shillings, from MTN Foundation and Sense International Uganda to improve learning outcomes there. Edward Otim, the Country Director of SENSE International Uganda, says the equipment will help bridge the gap in learning ability through the use ICT.