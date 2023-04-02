Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National EU gives Shs620b to Uganda to  empower women, save forests
  • 2 National Muhumuza lived and breathed journalism
  • 3 News Kenya's opposition leader Raila calls off anti-government protests
  • 4 News Kenya's Ruto urges Raila to call off street protests
  • 5 World Pope thanks well-wishers after illness, as he kicks off Easter week