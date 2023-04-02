Victims of LRA conflict: Tracking the extent of scars that are yet to heal

Young mothers who were abducted during the LRA insurgency are being discriminated against following their return from captivity. Many live in squalid conditions in Gulu and the greater Acholi sub-region as they try to fend for their families. The government has abdicated its role to provide for these families who were victims of this brutal insurgency. The state minister for northern Uganda is yet to respond to these concerns.