Veteran businessman Martin Aliker laid to rest amid pomp in Gulu

The Late Dr. Martin Aliker has been laid to rest with special honors in his ancestral home in Gulu City. Aliker was commended for his tremendous efforts in promoting education, selflessness, family values, and integrity. He was accorded a three-gun salute as part of an official burial. During the funeral, Vice President Jessica Alupo represented President Museveni.