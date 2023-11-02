UPDF general court martial in Mogadishu: Trials continue

The UPDF General Court Martial, which usually operates in Makindye, Uganda, is currently conducting sessions in Mogadishu, Somalia. Chaired by Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe, the court is trying UPDF personnel for capital offences, including "cowardice in action" and "offenses by persons in command when in action." The move allows access to key witnesses in the mission area and aligns with the UPDF Act of 2005. The GCM will be in Somalia for two weeks, delivering varying sentences based on individual circumstances.