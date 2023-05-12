UNRA to repair Katonga Bridge after collapse on Kampala-Masaka Highway

Uganda National Roads Authority has assessed the damage and says it will dispatch equipment to repair the Katonga bridge along Kampala- Masaka highway. Part of the bridge collapsed on Thursday after the waters of River Katonga rose. UNRA advised motorists from Kampala to use the route going through Mpigi - Kanoni - Maddu - Ssembabule to Masaka. This also applies to those from Masaka to Kampala. However, people who commute between Mpigi and Masaka cannot cross to either side.