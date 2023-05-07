UNRA starts construction works on Kabale-Kisoro road

The Uganda National Roads Authority has formally started construction works on the collapsed Kabale-Kisoro road at Bwaara village in Hamurwa town council, Rubanda district after it collapsed following a landslide caused by floods. Works State Minister Musa Francis Ecweru was in the area to inspect the works following reports of works that were stranded. The minister called for the engineers to permit heavy trucks, emergency vehicles and relief vehicles, however, the UNRA is planning to upgrade the road further.