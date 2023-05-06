UNRA closes road trapping dozens of motorists

The Uganda National Roads Authority has closed the Kabale-Kisoro road at Bwaara village in Hamurwa town council, Rubanda district, after it collapsed following a landslide caused by floods. The authority, which has since delivered road making equipment to the site, has left many motorists stranded. UNRA released a statement suspending traffic along the road. Motorists have been urged to use an 88km diversion through Katuna-Rubaya-Muko, or 20-kilometer route around Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi-Kachwekano-Rubona-Heisesero roads, until the Hamurwa road is fixed.