Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Shs2.7b projects handed over to Kabale municipality for use
  • 2 National District engineer, contractor arrested over Shs624m substandard market
  • 3 National 71% of children with diabetes are sad, anxious-study
  • 4 National DR Congo won't extend regional force mandate- EAC
  • 5 Insight Inadequate evidence in  HIV misdiagnosis case