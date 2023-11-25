Umeme invests over 100 billion shilling in power upgrade

With the petroleum sector beginning to thrive in the Albertine Region, power distributor Umeme has revealed plans to invest over 7 billion shillings in upgrading the Hoima Power Sub-Station to meet the current electricity needs of the sub-region. According to Selestino Babungi, the Managing Director of Umeme, a new sub-station is being established at Bwikya Cell, Hoima East City Division, as the old plant is decommissioned. Over time, the listed company will invest up to 100 billion shillings in various power upgrades across the country.