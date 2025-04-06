UK pledges more support for HIV, disease surveillance

The United Kingdom government has pledged to increase support to Uganda's Medical Research Council under the Uganda Virus Research Institute to enhance disease research and improve the health system. According to Lord Collins of Highbury, the UK Minister for Africa, the efforts made by the Medical Research Council deserve this support. Uganda receives up to £25 million from UK universities and the Medical Research Council, hosts numerous British medical researchers as part of a 35-year partnership with the United Kingdom. The UK funding supports various initiatives, including HIV/AIDS treatment, enhanced disease surveillance, and expert advice on controlling viral infections.