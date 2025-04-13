Ugandan bikers involve in charity to better livelihoods

Kampala-based Pearl Bikers Africa will hit the tarmac for 230km to the Eastern District of Mbale to share foodstuff and other home care utilities with the disadvantaged children at the Butiru Cheshire Home. Alongside other partners, a team of five bikers delivered dry food rations, soap, sugar, soft drinks, cooking oil, and milk. Butiru Cheshire Home is home to hundreds of disabled children and orphans from Mbale, Tororo and other neighboring districts.