Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ibanda remandee succumbed to pneumonia - autopsy report
  • 2 National Sugar investors urged to own plantation land to avoid conflicts
  • 3 National Palm Sunday: Clergy call for integrity, humility and action
  • 4 National Kibwetere’s widow dies at 91
  • 5 National Prince Nakibinge asks UMEA to design succession policy to guide head teachers