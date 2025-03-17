Uganda, China partner to promote bamboo growing

The Ugandan and Chinese governments are set to cooperate in promoting bamboo growing in the country to facilitate charcoal processing using bamboo. The initiative is expected to protect the environment and mitigate the dangers posed by climate change. NTV's DANIEL KIBET reports that the Chinese embassy in Uganda is training at least 30 Ugandans on charcoal processing through utilization of wood and bamboo, kicking off the bilateral bamboo industry technical cooperation between the two countries.