Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Rural women to benefit from cervical cancer screening project
  • 2 National Quest for Apaa District opens unhealed wounds of war
  • 3 National Widow awarded Shs60m after husband’s murder
  • 4 National MPs, journalists beaten, arrested in Kawempe North by-election
  • 5 National Kayunga Christians vow not to leave disputed land for hospital