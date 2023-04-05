UBTEB examination results show 3.2% improvement in candidate performance

Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has asked the government to review the unit cost of delivering and assessing Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs. UBTEB's Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye said that the cost of running practical assessments at the board level and in institutions requires support to be able to produce quality graduates. He made the remarks during an event where the results of the UBTEB November/December 2022 were released. Nobert Atukunda reports.