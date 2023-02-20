Transport Minister threatens to terminate contracts of striking SBC Workers

Over 100 workers of SBC, a company contracted to construct Hoima International Airport have laid down their tools over the government's failure to take care of upward changes in prices of commodities used in the construction works. This comes just four months after the handover of the project in June. With this the State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama has threatened to terminate the SBC contract, saying the move is inspired by officials conniving with mafias to inflate prices and steal from the taxpayer. Works are said to be at 90% and Uganda has paid two hundred thirty-eight 238 million euros of the total two hundred sixty-four 264 million euros for the project. The first aircraft is expected to arrive in June carrying oil equipment.