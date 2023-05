Transport fares surge on Kampala-Masaka highway due to Katonga bridge collapse

Following the situation at Katonga Bridge, transport fares on the Kampala to Masaka highway increased by 5,000 shillings from 20,000 to 25,000 shillings. However, fares from Kampala to Mbarara have jumped from 30,000 to 40,000 shillings. The situation has also been replicated for those traveling from Masaka to Kampala coupled with heavy traffic jams along the highway.