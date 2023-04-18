Traffic offenders to be tried in special courts

The acting principal judge Justice Musa Ssekana has said the judiciary is planning to establish a special court to handle cases that involve traffic offenders. This is after stakeholders in the road safety sector raised concerns about increased negligence by road users that result in the loss of lives that would otherwise be prevented. Justice Ssekana spoke during the meeting between the Road Safety Advocacy Coalition and government officials on how to promote road safety in Uganda.