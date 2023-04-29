Trade ministry calls for more support to free trade zones

The trade ministry is asking the government to consider export financing to individual business operators, so they can grow their operations to use the newly constructed free zone authority in Entebbe. According to the ministry, most exporters in the country are small business operators who may not meet bulk export demands to compete on the globe due to limited capital. Following over 40 billion shillings investment by the government in the trade facility, the ministry says more needs to be considered if free trade zones are to boost exports.