Thousands join Kabaka Birthday Run to continue to fight HIV-AIDS

Over 10,000 people have taken part in the Kabaka Birthday run in various parts of the country, in a move intended to raise funds to intensify the fight against HIV/AIDS. Essentially, the main event started at Lubiri Palace grounds in Mengo, with the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, flagging off the eager runners .