Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Accountant hit with saucepan, dies
  • 2 National Lira Hospital’s state of the art laboratory to manage emerging diseases 
  • 3 National Children of the clergy asked to join homosexuality fight
  • 4 National Eight traders injured on bumpy Nebbi–Jukia Hill road
  • 5 National Locals boo minister for ‘telling lies’