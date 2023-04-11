Technical problems plague CT scan machine at Arua Referral Hospital

In November last year, the Ministry of Health procured CT scan machines for Regional referral Hospitals in the country. A few months later, the one in Arua has developed a technical problem and authorities are calling for its repair as many patients are now being referred to Mulago and other hospitals that have the services. According to Ronald Debo, the Senior Imaging technologist at Arua Referral Hospital, the software that generates images is spoilt and the supplier is yet to fix it.