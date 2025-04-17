Status on Court Martial Files: 423 case files submitted by Uganda prisons

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has revealed that the Uganda Prisons Service submitted a list of 423 cases remanded by the Court Martial. Additionally, 45 cases have been received by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions from the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, though details remain undisclosed. This was in response to a demand by the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, seeking an update on the government's implementation of the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the trial of civilians in the General Court Martial.