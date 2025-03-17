Ssegirinya case dropped after his death

The government has dropped murder and terrorism charges against the late Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya and directed the DPP to amend the indictment against Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanya and four others. Following his death on 8th January, the case against him automatically fell, and the state cannot continue prosecuting him. Today's development comes before the High Court's International Crimes Division as Justice Alice Komuhangi Kaukha took judicial notice and condoled with the entire nation for the death of Ssegirinya who was jointly accused with the Makindye West MP Allah Ssewanyana and 4 others for having a hand in the 2021 murders in greater Masaka region commonly referred to as " Bijambiya murders".