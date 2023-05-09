Specialised doctors to lay down tools on Tuesday night

The Medical Officer Special Grade, who are highly specialized doctors have resolved to go on strike effective 11 pm today, due to the government's failure to address their demands for a salary increment. These specialists are seeking an increase in pay from 6 million to 11 million shillings per month. They argue their pay is inadequate considering their level of expertise, responsibilities, and workload in health facilities, given the limited numbers.This strike comes at a time when senior house officers are already on strike, and the government has yet to deploy medical interns in public facilities.