Special education teachers ask for specialised invigilators

The headteacher of St Hellens Primary School, Mbarara, a school that has an annexe for children with visual impairment has asked the Education Ministry to deploy invigilators with knowledge on how to cater for pupils with special needs during exams. Sr. Felista Nakityo Nakityo says some of the invigilators who are sent to the school have never seen or interacted with a child who has a visual impairment and are not conversant with the way they live which affects pupils psychologically.