School administrators warned against keeping money at school

Mukono's Resident District Commissioner, Fatuma Ndisaba Nabitaka, has criticised school leaders who keep valuables and cash at schools without sufficient security, hence attracting thieves. This follows recent attacks on schools in Mukono district which have resulted in immense loss of property and life. Nabitaka, who also doubles as the head of security in the district, has dismissed claims that the central government has failed to provide adequate security to the community.