River Rwizi restoration awareness has seen water levels increase slightly

Hundreds of people have participated in the 3rd edition of the Save River Rwizi Marathon. The river in Mbarara City has been encroached upon and polluted for decades. Dr Callist Tindimugaya, the Commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation, Ministry of Water and Environment, says since the marathons started three years ago, water levels of the river have slightly increased.