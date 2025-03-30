Report shows fewer youth are engaged in politics

Research conducted on the participation of youths in elections indicates that 68% of these young people did not participate in the elections in 2021, but had a higher participatory number compared to elections in 2016. The Open Space Centre, which carried out the research, says more voter education is needed to ensure that more young people are involved in the forthcoming elections in 2026, citing a massive gap in civic education, as evidenced by the increased number of spoiled ballot papers in polls.