Red Cross aids 300 families with more seeking aid

Authorities in Kisoro district are calling for more support to help over 300 people affected by flooding after heavy rains hit Murora and Chahafi sub-counties. In response, the Uganda Red Cross distributed nonfood items and 22 shelter kits to 70 households, targeting 350 people. The floods have greatly affected infrastructures such as the Gatete-Chibumba road, Chibumba trading center, schools, churches, and gardens. The Area Woman MP Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke commended the Red Cross and called for more support.