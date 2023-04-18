Prosecutors want income tax exemption

Prosecutors want to be exempted from the payment of income tax. They propose the deletion of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions from section 21 of the Income Tax Act to provide for the exemption as it is with the police and judicial officers in the criminal justice system. The director of public prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo says the request is to have the presidential directive on salary enhancement and tax exemption fulfilled by the finance ministry.