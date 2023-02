Prof Lawrence Mukiibi honoured in lecture on 5th anniversary

Educationists have paid tribute to the late Prof Lawrence Mukiibi for his contribution to education. The commendation came as school heads and others attended a memorial lecture at St. Lawrence University campus in Lubaga. Speaker after speaker noted the education's contribution in setting up schools and colleges to add to lay the ground for skilling children. Prof Mukibi died five years ago after an apparent heart attack.