Premier Nabbanja becomes a grandmother for second time

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is now a grandmother and a grateful one at that. She was pleased with the service offered by Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital for their high-class services. Her commendation came the hospital conducted a successful C-Section on her daughter Fatinah Nakasumba, who delivered a bouncing baby girl. The premier expressed her trust and confidence in the hospital staff.