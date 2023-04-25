‘Policeman’ cons youth after promises to get them into the police force

The Police are investigating a case in which a man alleging that he is a police officer conned 12 people of thousands of shillings, pretending that he would get them jobs in the force. The victims said Moses Tugeze had convinced them that they would be employed without having to go through the standard recruitment process. They said Tugeze, a resident of Tirinyi in Kibuku district, approached them in June last year and told them he had connections with prominent people in the Police.