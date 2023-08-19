Patrick Ayota Appointed NSSF Managing Director

After months of uncertainty over who would take over from Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Ayota the new Managing Director of the pension fund. The NSSF Board of Directors chairperson Peter Kimbowa revealed the news in a statement, following a board meeting yesterday. The meeting also recommended Gerald Kasaato as acting deputy Managing Director. He will work in an acting position pending approval. Ayota’s appointment is effective from today, 18th August for a period of five years. He has been the Fund’s acting Managing Director for the last eight months. He also served as the deputy managing director to Richard Byarugaba, since December 2017. Ayota had also been the Chief Financial Officer at the pension fund since 2011. Kimbowa says the board is confident that Ayota is the right person to steer the fund forward at such a critical time, following changes in legislation. Earlier this year, a select committee of parliament investigated and unearthed matters of mismanagement and corruption at the NSSF.